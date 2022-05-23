Morning Bag Skate: 5-23-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Connor Bedard — alone — isn’t going to solve the Blackhawks’ problem (SCH)

With Jeff Greenberg aboard, Blackhawks seek to “close the gap” between baseball, hockey data systems (Sun-Times)

Why did Dominik Kubalik continue to struggle? (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 90 — Blackhawks Defensemen and Playoff Discussion (SCH)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Rockford IceHogs Defensemen, Goalies (SCH)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Rockford IceHogs Forwards (SCH)

Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to “close that gap” with baseball (Tribune)

Greenberg: Can another Greenberg help the Blackhawks rebuild? (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat was arguably the Blackhawks’ best player this season (SCH)

Michal Teply improved unlike any other Blackhawks prospect this season (The Athletic)

RECAP: Wolves 4, IceHogs 1 to eliminate Rockford from Calder Cup Playoffs (IceHogs)

Blackhawks players’ hopes of quick rebuild don’t align with reality — or Kyle Davidson’s plan (Sun-Times)

Who are the coaching options? What will they do in free agency? What to watch for this Blackhawks offseason (Tribune)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 (NHL)

Binnington out rest of series for Blues (NHL)

Avs’ Girard out for season with broken sternum (NHL)

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule (NHL)

NHL

Giordano gets 2-year contract with Toronto (NHL)

Rust “happy” with 6-year Penguins deal (NHL)

Bowness steps down as Stars coach (NHL)

Ex-Wild prospect saves girls from drowning (NHL)

Hynes signs deal to remain Predators coach (NHL)

Jack Adams Award finalists announced (NHL)

Lady Byng Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Crosby wants to play at least 3 more seasons (NHL)

Maple Leafs coach, GM back for next season (NHL)

Klingberg wants to remain with Stars (NHL)

Stars’ Bowness, 67, hoping to stay, has “fire left” (ESPN)

Fiala’s future with Wild uncertain (NHL)

Selke Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Wild want both Fleury and Talbot to return in net (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF announces 2022 award winners (The Ice Garden)

Teenager is first female drafted into WHL (NHL)

Bemstrom leads Sweden to fourth straight victory (ESPN)