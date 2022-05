Monday night’s slate features a pair of second-round games.

Kicking off the evening, the Lightning have a chance to sweep the Panthers. Following the Floridian match-up, the Avalanche look to go up 3-1 against the Blues.

Monday, May 23

Game 4: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning 6:00 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)