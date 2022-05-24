Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 24

A pair of Game 4s are on the schedule for Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs action.

Up first, the action comes from the Big Apple, where the New York Rangers look to even their series against the Carolina Hurricanes at two games apiece.

The Battle of Alberta is the nightcap, with the Edmonton Oilers already up 2-1 in that series against the Calgary Flames.

Tuesday, May 24

Game 4:

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central