 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 25

Just one game on the schedule as the Avs look to finish off St. Louis.

By JeHossa's Witness
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v St Louis Blues - Game Four
Erik Johnson of the Colorado Avalanche defends against Alexei Toropchenko of the St. Louis Blues
Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Just one game, Game 5 between the Avs and Blues, is on the schedule for Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avs are looking to finish off the Blues, who lost goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of the series before losing 6-3 in Game 4.

The Blues are looking to avoid a Gentleman’s Sweep and an elimination in five games against an in-division rival. The Avs are looking to get out of the second round for the first time since 2002.

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...