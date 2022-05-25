Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 25

Just one game, Game 5 between the Avs and Blues, is on the schedule for Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Avs are looking to finish off the Blues, who lost goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of the series before losing 6-3 in Game 4.
The Blues are looking to avoid a Gentleman’s Sweep and an elimination in five games against an in-division rival. The Avs are looking to get out of the second round for the first time since 2002.
Wednesday, May 25
Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. (TNT)
*All times Central
