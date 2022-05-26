 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 26

Two Game 5s follow the first one Wednesday as the Rangers and Hurricanes break the tie

By JeHossa's Witness
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers - Game Four
Alexis Lafreniere of the New York Rangers skates against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden in NHL action
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After Wednesday’s first Game 5 of the second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs, two more follow Thursday as the Rangers and Hurricanes look to break a tied series. Additionally, there’s more Battle of Alberta action as the Oilers look to finish off the Flames, who hope to stave off elimination.

Calgary was able to climb back into Game 4 against Edmonton after going down 3-0, but Edmonton scored two unanswered goals at the end of the game to bring their series lead to three games to one.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have won two straight games against the Hurricanes, holding Carolina to just one goal in each of the last two contests. The Hurricanes will look to bring their offense back to life against the sure-fire Vezina winner in Igor Shesterkin.

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...