Musings on Madison, Episode 91 — Blackhawks goalie reviews and playoff hockey talk

Welcome to Episode 91 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks goalies from 2021-22 and what next season could look like. The crew also dives into some discussion on some of the younger forwards, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and gives a saucy food take.

