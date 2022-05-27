Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 27

After the Oilers defeated and knocked out the Flames out of the playoffs Thursday night, only two series remain — Colorado vs St. Louis and Carolina vs New York. On Friday night, there is an opportunity for the former to end as well. Game 6, which could be the last in the series where Avalanche are up 3-2 on the Blues, is only game on the schedule for Friday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche failed to finish the Blues in Game 5, falling 5-4 in overtime after squandering a three-goal lead for the first half of the game and a late 4-3 lead in the waning minutes of the game. Not even a hat trick from Nathan MacKinnon — who scored the first two goals of the game and a seemingly game-winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation — could prevent the loss. Instead, the Blues got momentum from a Vladimir Tarasenko goal late in the second and rode that to a Tyler Bozak overtime goal so the Blues lived to fight another day. Robert Thomas also scored two goals in the Blues win. Both Darcy Kuemper and Ville Husso has sub .900 save-percentages in net.

Tonight, the Blues attempt to force a Game 7 while the Avalanche try once more to get out of the second round for the first time since 2002.

Friday, May 27

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central