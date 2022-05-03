Morning Bag Skate: 5-3-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with the numbers (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: A harrowing offseason of weighty questions awaits the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Kyle Davidson on the long road “back to the top” (The Athletic)

Philipp Kurashev hopes to unlock his potential with the Blackhawks next season (Tribune)

Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg as associate GM (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Analyzing the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets’ blockbuster trade one season in (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones disappointed with debut Blackhawks season, but he hasn’t been the problem (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews thinks Blackhawks “can turn around pretty fast” — but will he be around for it? (Tribune)

What we’ve learned about Lukas Reichel in 2021-22 (The Athletic)

Patrick Kane proud of his performance this season in light of still-nagging injury (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Flyers 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Blues 4, Wild 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (NHL)

Saros out Games 1 and 2 for Predators (NHL)

Ovechkin likely to play in series opener (NHL)

Panarin will play for Rangers in Game 1 (NHL)

Jarry to miss start of series for Penguins (NHL)

First-round schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds announced (NHL)

Hurricanes’ Andersen, Raanta win Jennings (NHL)

Red Wings won’t renew coach Blashill’s contract (ESPN)

NHLPA votes to start search for Fehr’s successor (ESPN)

Brown to retire at end of season for Kings (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Finland, Sweden banning Russian league players (ESPN)

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters (ESPN)

How hockey stars are battling climate change by returning to their roots (ESPN)

Russia won’t host the 2023 world championship in hockey — it was set for Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg (Tribune)