Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 30

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs come to an end on Memorial Day, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New York Rangers for Game 7, with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning awaiting the winner.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that this game is in Carolina, because the Hurricanes are yet to win a game on the road in this postseason. But Carolina is 7-0 at home, including all three of its wins in this series. While the Rangers have been beaten by Carolina in virtually every single possession-based metric that exists, New York has had one clear advantage in this series: goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has an excellent .949 save percentage in the first six games of this series.

Monday, May 30

Game 7: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central