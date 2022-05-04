Musings on Madison, Episode 88 — Another playoff-less Blackhawks season ends

Welcome to Episode 88 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, after the Blackhawks season has finally come to an end, Dave. Shepard, Mil and Betsy give their closing thoughts on the 2021-22 season, discuss what could be coming in the near future and dish on possible scenarios for the futures of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

