 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Musings on Madison, Episode 88 — Another playoff-less Blackhawks season ends

The misery that was the 2021-22 Blackhawks season has finally come to a merciful end.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 88 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, after the Blackhawks season has finally come to an end, Dave. Shepard, Mil and Betsy give their closing thoughts on the 2021-22 season, discuss what could be coming in the near future and dish on possible scenarios for the futures of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...