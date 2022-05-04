Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 4

Another busy night of hockey action awaits on Wednesday evening, with Game 2s dotting the hockey schedule for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The games start out east again, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Boston Bruins in the first game of the night, which has the Hurricanes looking for a 2-0 lead. Soon after that game, the Tampa Bay Lightning remain north of the border and are looking to recover after being throttled in Game 1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Later on, the St. Louis Blues look to move ahead two games to none over the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings will also be on the road and hoping to return home with a 2-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers.

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN)

Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (ESPN2)

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (ESPN)

Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (ESPN2)

*All times Central