Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 5

Another quartet of Game 2 action awaits on Thursday night.

By Dave Melton
Four more Game 2s are on the schedule as the busy opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Thursday night.

Out east, the New York Rangers look for a series split when hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins, who’ll be starting Louis Domingue in net after he came on in the middle of Tuesday’s Game 1 marathon and picked up the win. Down south, the Florida Panthers are searching for a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

Later in the evening, the Colorado Avalanche could go up 2-0 on the Nashville Predators after dismantling the visitors in Game 1, while the Calgary Flames are also looking to secure a second home win in their series against the Dallas Stars.

Thursday, May 5

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central

