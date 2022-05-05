Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 5

Four more Game 2s are on the schedule as the busy opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Thursday night.

Out east, the New York Rangers look for a series split when hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins, who’ll be starting Louis Domingue in net after he came on in the middle of Tuesday’s Game 1 marathon and picked up the win. Down south, the Florida Panthers are searching for a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

Later in the evening, the Colorado Avalanche could go up 2-0 on the Nashville Predators after dismantling the visitors in Game 1, while the Calgary Flames are also looking to secure a second home win in their series against the Dallas Stars.

Thursday, May 5

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central