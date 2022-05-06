Morning Bag Skate: 5-6-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Musings on Madison, Episode 88 — Another playoff-less Blackhawks season ends (SCH)

The ‘21-22 Chicago Blackhawks: By the numbers (SCH)

3 things we learned from Kyle Davidson, including why he hired a “baseball guy” (Tribune)

Like Blackhawks prospects, IceHogs broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski has NHL dreams (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with the numbers (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: A harrowing offseason of weighty questions awaits the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Kyle Davidson on the long road “back to the top” (The Athletic)

Philipp Kurashev hopes to unlock his potential with the Blackhawks next season (Tribune)

Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg as associate GM (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Analyzing the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets’ blockbuster trade one season in (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones disappointed with debut Blackhawks season, but he hasn’t been the problem (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews thinks Blackhawks “can turn around pretty fast” — but will he be around for it? (Tribune)

What we’ve learned about Lukas Reichel in 2021-22 (The Athletic)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Stars 2, Flames 0 (NHL)

Gretzky does “The Office” meme on TNT (NHL)

Swayman to start for Bruins in Game 3 (NHL)

Raanta could play for Hurricanes in Game 3 (NHL)

Bruins Marchand, Forbort each fined $5,000 (NHL)

First-round schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

Bettman: Quenneville hasn’t asked about return (ESPN)

Devils could trade first-round pick, GM says (NHL)

Devils oust assistants Recchi, Nasreddine (ESPN)

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced (NHL)

Canucks not ready to extend Boudreau (NHL)

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers (NHL)

DeBoer, Vegas GM to discuss coaching job (NHL)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds announced (NHL)

Hurricanes’ Andersen, Raanta win Jennings (NHL)

Red Wings won’t renew coach Blashill’s contract (ESPN)

NHLPA votes to start search for Fehr’s successor (ESPN)

Brown to retire at end of season for Kings (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey (Sun-Times)

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as director, league and hockey operations (The Ice Garden)

Finland, Sweden banning Russian league players (ESPN)

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters (ESPN)

How hockey stars are battling climate change by returning to their roots (ESPN)