Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 6

Friday night’s schedule features four first round contests, now into Game 3 of the series.

In the Eastern Conference, the Bruins return home to Boston and look to avoid going down 3-0 against the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs and Lightning hold a 1-1 series tie and will do battle in Tampa Bay.

The Western Conference games include the Wild taking on the Blues in St. Louis. The series is tied 1-1 heading into Friday evening. The late slot has the Oilers taking on the Kings in Los Angeles. This series is also tied at 1-1.

Friday, May 6

Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 3: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central