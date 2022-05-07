Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 7-8

Here’s an open thread for this weekend’s Stanley Cup Playoffs games.

The games start Saturday afternoon in our nation’s capital, where the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of a series tied at one. Later in the afternoon, the action shifts to Tennessee where the Nashville Predators host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 after Colorado won Games 1 and 2.

Saturday evening sees two more series tied at one meet for Game 3: the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers first, followed by the Dallas Stars hosting the Calgary Flames.

Sunday’s quartet of games kick off just before noon in Beantown, as the Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes, with the visitors up 2-1 in the series. In a Central Division matchup, the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild meet for Game 4 with the visitors up 2-1 in that series as well.

The pair of games in the Sunday evening feature two more series with the visiting teams up 2-1: the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers are in California to face the Los Angeles Kings.

Saturday, May 7

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, Noon (ESPN)

Game 3: Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central