Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 9

We’re already into the second week of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and one series could end this evening while three others remain much closer.

It again starts out east as the Washington Capitals host own a 2-1 series lead and host the Florida Panthers. The home team is up 2-1 in the other Eastern Conference series as well, with the Pittsburgh Penguins looking for a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers.

In the Western Conference, the Nashville Predators are at home and need a win over the Colorado Avalanche to keep their season going. The other series is down in Texas on Monday night, where the Dallas Stars own a 2-1 series lead and host the Calgary Flames.

Monday, May 9

Game 4: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 6 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central