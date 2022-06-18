Morning Bag Skate: 6-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

How can the Blackhawks get the most out of Henrik Borgstrom? (SCH)

Why the Blackhawks are likely to trade Alex DeBrincat this offseason (The Athletic)

Trading Alex DeBrincat would be short-sighted madness by the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Why Hawks would be hit with cap penalty if Keith retired (NBC Sports Chicago)

Are the Blackhawks bad enough to tank (The Athletic)

Everything about a potential Alex DeBrincat trade feels wrong (SCH)

Blackhawks draft strategy: New amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey lays out his plans (Sun-Times)

Report: Blackhawks “sought permission” to interview Luke Richardson, Brad Shaw (SCH)

What value could Boris Katchouk bring to the Blackhawks next season? (SCH)

If the plan is to tank next season, are the Blackhawks actually bad enough? (The Athletic)

Can the Blackhawks solve the Maple Leafs’ Petr Mrazek problem? (The Athletic)

Should Blackhawks change up their defensive zone system? (NBC Sports Chicago)

Taylor Raddysh has been a worthwhile acquisition (SCH)

Eric Nesterenko, longtime Blackhawks forward, dies at 88 (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks offseason preview: Rebuild plans will become clear during draft, free agency (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson’s text to Ondrej Palat: “You’re my hero, and thanks for the shoutout” (The Athletic)

How do present Cale Makar and past Duncan Keith stack up? (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 92 — The Mailbag Episode (SCH)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Avalanche Use OT to Defeat Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final (NHL)

Imminent return of Lightning’s Point a huge X-factor in Stanley Cup Final (Sportsnet)

NHL executives predict the Stanley Cup Final (The Athletic)

Burakovsky making progress after leg injury (ESPN)

Staff predictions for the Stanley Cup Final, MVP (The Athletic)

Rangers fan banned for life after assaulting Lightning fan (ESPN)

Kadri, Cogliano could play in Cup Final (NHL)

Sakic’s moves boost Avalanche run at Cup (NHL)

2022 Stanley Cup Final schedule (NHL)

NHL

Cassidy hired as Golden Knights coach, replaces DeBoer (NHL)

Lauzon gets 8-million, 4 year deal with Predators (ESPN)

Koskinen leaves Oilers for Switzerland (NHL)

Sabres get Bishop from Stars in cap-related deal (ESPN)

Sabres to retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30 (ESPN)

Cassidy has interest from “number of teams” (NHL)

Oilers want Woodcroft, Kane back next season (NHL)

Kane uncertain about future with Oilers (NHL)

Subban of Devils wins King Clancy Trophy (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada wins 2022 U18 World Championships, 3-2 (The Ice Garden)

Canadiens hire women’s star Poulin as consultant (ESPN)

Sports minister orders audit of Hockey Canada (ESPN)

Juraj Slafkovsky ranks atop Corey Pronman’s top 127 players available at the NHL Draft (The Athletic)