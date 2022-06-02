 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 92 — The Mailbag Episode

This week the crew answers questions from the SCH community.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
NHL: OCT 09 Preseason - Wild at Blackhawks Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 92 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy answer questions from the SCH community, covering talks hockey, music, food and more on a special mailbag episode!

