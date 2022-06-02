Morning Bag Skate: 6-2-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Patrick Kane’s Goals: A Tale of Two Seasons (SCH)

What the Blackhawks got in “late bloomer” Filip Roos, their new defenseman prospect (The Athletic)

Did Philipp Kurashev regress in 2021-22? (SCH)

Blackhawks have plenty of options for next head coach as NHL’s carousel keeps spinning (Sun-Times)

Evaluating Jonathan Toews’ return to the ice (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 91 — Blackhawks goalie reviews and playoff hockey talk (SCH)

A brief guide to hockey’s advanced statistics (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Swedish defenseman Filip Roos (SCH)

“It’s kind of up to them”: Dylan Strome still waiting to learn his fate with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Connor Bedard — alone — isn’t going to solve the Blackhawks’ problem (SCH)

With Jeff Greenberg aboard, Blackhawks seek to “close the gap” between baseball, hockey data systems (Sun-Times)

Why did Dominik Kubalik continue to struggle? (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 90 — Blackhawks Defensemen and Playoff Discussion (SCH)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Rockford IceHogs Defensemen, Goalies (SCH)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Rockford IceHogs Forwards (SCH)

Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to “close that gap” with baseball (Tribune)

Greenberg: Can another Greenberg help the Blackhawks rebuild? (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat was arguably the Blackhawks’ best player this season (SCH)

Michal Teply improved unlike any other Blackhawks prospect this season (The Athletic)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 (NHL)

Point could miss East Final for Lightning (NHL)

Kuemper injured in Game 1 for Avalanche (NHL)

Conference finals schedule (NHL)

Binnington admits to throwing water bottle at Kadri (ESPN)

NHL

Kopitar wins NHL Leadership Award (NHL)

From Trotz to DeBoer, where could the NHL’s top free-agent coaches land? (The Athletic)

St. Louis to remain Montreal coach (NHL)

Staal not seeking extension with Hurricanes (NHL)

Scheifele expected back with Jets, GM says (NHL)

Blues plan to keep core together next season (NHL)

Spezza retires, joins Toronto front office (NHL)

Gaudreau wants to remain with Flames (NHL)

Thornton unsure about playing 25th season (NHL)

Wilson to miss start of next season (NHL)

Brunette wants to return as Panthers coach (NHL)

Senators could trade No. 7 pick in draft (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Juraj Slafkovsky ranks atop Corey Pronman’s top 127 players available at the NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Wroblewski named coach of US women’s team (ESPN)

Finland wins world title with “awesome” OT ending (ESPN)

Hilary Knight on her identity, her dreams and the fight for what’s next (The Athletic)

Statement on Hockey Canada, CHL lawsuit (NHL)

As national TV takes over in the playoffs, local NHL broadcasters can only sit and watch (The Athletic)

Jagr, 50, leaning toward 35th season (NHL)