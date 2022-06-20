Stanley Cup Final Discussion: June 20

After the Colorado Avalanche shocked (GET IT?) the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 7-0 blowout in Game 2 on Saturday night, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are in desperate need of a rebound performance for Monday’s Game 3.

Tampa’s been here before, of course: the Lightning also lost the first two games on the road against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final before storming back with four straight wins to move on to this series. But the Avalanche’s speed and skill have overwhelmed the vaunted Tampa lineup — including star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy — through the first two games.

Monday, June 20

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

*All times Central