Blackhawks announce front-office moves to complete hockey operations staff

Late Wednesday afternoon the Chicago Blackhawks announced a series of front-office personnel moves that will complete the leadership team for the organization’s hockey operations:

Mark Eaton remains in his role as the assistant general manager, development

Meghan Hunter has been promoted to assistant general manager, hockey operations

Brian Campbell will remain as a hockey operations advistor

Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to director of player personnel

Campbell is likely the most familiar name of the bunch, having played 1,082 NHL games across 17 NHL seasons, including 295 regular-seasons games during four years in two two stints with the Blackhawks. Campbell was part of Chicago’s first Stanley Cup championship team during the 2009-10 season. Eaton played 650 games with four teams during his 13 NHL seasons. Pilch joined the organization in 2021 as a scout after playing college hockey for Boston and spending time as the GM of the Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Foundation.

As mentioned in the tweet above, Hunter is just the fourth female assistant GM in league history and moves to that role after six years with the team in other roles on the hockey side of the team. Another former hockey player, Hunter played at Wisconsin where she was a finalist for the 2001 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top female college hockey player.

“As I said before, this foundation for leadership will help our shared vision for the future become a reality,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step. I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”

The full press release is available at the Blackhawks official website.