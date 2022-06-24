Report: Luke Richardson to be named Blackhawks head coach

A lengthy search for the Chicago Blackhawks next head coach is reportedly over.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the team will be hiring Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson as the team’s next head coach.

Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks.



Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract.



Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2022

Closer to home, CHGO_Sports Jay Zawaski’s confirmed the report:

Sources confirm @frank_seravalli's report that Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks. — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) June 24, 2022

Richardson’s name first emerged two weeks ago as one of the candidates that the team had “sought permission” to interview Richardson and Vancouver’s Brad Shaw.

Richardson, 53, has been with the Montreal Canadiens sine 2018, when he was brought on as an assistant coach under Claude Julien. Richardson’s coaching career came after a lengthy NHL career, which started with him being selected No. 7 overall in the 1987 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Richardson played 1,417 regular season games across 21 seasons with six teams, topping out with 436 games in six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, while notching 35 goals and 166 assists. Richardson was a frequent occupant of the penalty box, totaling 2,055 penalty minutes — 51st all-time.

After his playing days ended, Richardson’s coaching career started, with stops in the organizations of the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders prior to his arrival in Montreal. Richardson’s served as an AHL head coach before but his NHL head coaching experience consists of one game: Game 3 of the 2021 Stanley Cup semifinals, when interim head coach Dominique Ducharme was placed into COVID-19 protocols and Richardson took over the reins for a night. Montreal won that game 3-2 in overtime over the Vegas Golden Knights.