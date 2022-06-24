Stanley Cup Final Discussion: June 24

The Colorado Avalanche head into Friday night’s Game 5 with the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years. The Tampa Bay Lightning face an uphill battle on the road, trying to keep their three-peat hopes alive.

A returning Nazem Kadri was the Av’s hero once again on Wednesday night, scoring the game winning goal which put Colorado up 3-1 in the series. The Avalanche will lean on their stars once again, hoping to seal the deal and hoist the Stanley Cup on Friday evening in Denver.

Friday, June 24

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

