Stanley Cup Final Discussion: June 26

The Colorado Avalanche needed one goal to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning and claim the Stanley Cup.

They didn’t get it. Tampa did, to win Game 5. And now the series heads back to Florida, where the Lightning have been damn near impossible to beat this postseason. A win by Colorado would finish this series, but it’s been three years since a team was able to notch that fourth victory in a postseason series against the Lightning.

Sunday, June 26

Game 6: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

*All times Central