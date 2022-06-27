Morning Bag Skate: 6-27-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Report: Luke Richardson to be named Blackhawks head coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Introducing Luke Richardson, reportedly the Blackhawks next head coach (SCH)

Luke Richardson will need to strike delicate balance while coaching Blackhawks through rebuild (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks announce front-office moves to complete hockey operations staff (SCH) (Sun-Times) (NBC Sports Chicago) (ESPN)

Finding Connor Murphy’s best fit within the Blackhawks lineup (SCH)

The Blackhawks’ forgotten Stanley Cup Final hat trick: Dirk Graham’s first-period magic (The Athletic)

Q&A with Hawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey (NBC Sports Chicago)

What it means for Blackhawks, Oilers cap situations if Duncan Keith retires (The Athletic)

As Kirby and Colton Dach prepare for NHL future together, Dale Dach amazed by their blossoming careers (Sun-Times)

White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down (Sun-Times)

How can the Blackhawks get the most out of Henrik Borgstrom? (SCH)

Why the Blackhawks are likely to trade Alex DeBrincat this offseason (The Athletic)

Trading Alex DeBrincat would be short-sighted madness by the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Why Hawks would be hit with cap penalty if Keith retired (NBC Sports Chicago)

Are the Blackhawks bad enough to tank? (The Athletic)

Everything about a potential Alex DeBrincat trade feels wrong (SCH)

Blackhawks draft strategy: New amateur scouting director Mike Doneghey lays out his plans (Sun-Times)

STANLEY CUP FINAL

RECAP: Avalanche 2, Lightning 1 (NHL)

Makar wins Conn Smythe Trophy (NHL)

NHL executives predict the Stanley Cup Final (The Athletic)

Staff predictions for the Stanley Cup Final, MVP (The Athletic)

NHL

Trotz explains why he won’t coach in 2022-23 (NHL)

Forsberg offered 8-year deal by Predators (NHL)

NHL announces NFT partnership with Sweet (NHL)

Explaining the key advanced stats: How NHL analytics measure player and team value (The Athletic)

Maurice hired as Panthers coach (NHL)

Wild give Dewar 2-year deal after rookie season (ESPN)

2022 NHL Awards: Finalists and winners for Hart, Norris, Vezina, Calder trophies (ESPN)

DeBoer hired as coach of Stars (NHL)

Woodcroft to remain Oilers coach (NHL)

KHL star commits to Canucks for next season (NHL)

Backstrom future uncertain after surgery (NHL)

Tortorella vows culture change for Flyers (NHL)

Cassidy wants to “finish the job” in Vegas (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Saint John moves into Memorial Cup title game (ESPN)

“We haven’t learned a damn thing”: Sexual violence is embedded in junior hockey culture (The Athletic)

House approves motion on Hockey Canada investigation (The Athletic)

PM Justin Trudeau condemns Hockey Canada (The Athletic)

Former Penguins, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma named Kraken’s AHL coach (The Athletic)