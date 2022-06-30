Musings on Madison, Episode 93 — Blackhawks hire Luke Richardson as head coach

Welcome to Episode 93 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the hiring of new Blackhawks head coach Luke Davidson, the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the future of Alex DeBrincat.

