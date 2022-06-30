 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 93 — Blackhawks hire Luke Richardson as head coach

This week the crew gives thoughts on the newest head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Luke Richardson.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
Chicago Blackhawks Introduce Luke Richardson Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 93 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the hiring of new Blackhawks head coach Luke Davidson, the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the future of Alex DeBrincat.

