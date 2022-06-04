Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: June 4-5

Each conference final shifts venues this weekend, with each of the home teams staring at 2-0 deficits in their respective series.

Up first on Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers need a bounce-back performance after dropping the first two games on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.

On Sunday, the series is also 2-0 in favor of the visitors, but it’s a bit of a surprise on that side of the bracket, as the New York Rangers held home ice in its first two games against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, June 5

Game 3: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central