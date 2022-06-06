Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: June 6

After three straight losses — including the last two games, when the high-powered Oilers’ offense scored just two goals altogether — Edmonton will look to bounce back at home and avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Final as Colorado looks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado has scored at least four goals in each game of this series so far, while the Oilers’ defense and goaltending (perhaps predictably) disappointed in three straight games. The 40-year-old Mike Smith has fallen back to Earth after helping the Oilers advance in just five games against the Flames while Leon Draisaitl hasn’t scored a point since Game 1 of this series and Connor McDavid has just two goals and no primary assists in this series.

The Oilers will look to stave off elimination, a prospect not faced by Edmonton since Games 6 and 7 against the Kings, both of which the Oilers won by two goals. Will the Oilers make it 3-0 in elimination situations in these playoffs?

Monday, June 6

Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central