Morning Bag Skate: 6-8-22

BLACKHAWKS

Can the Blackhawks solve the Maple Leafs’ Petr Mrazek problem? (The Athletic)

Should Blackhawks change up their defensive zone system? (NBC Sports Chicago)

Taylor Raddysh has been a worthwhile acquisition (SCH)

Eric Nesterenko, longtime Blackhawks forward, dies at 88 (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks offseason preview: Rebuild plans will become clear during draft, free agency (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson’s text to Ondrej Palat: “You’re my hero, and thanks for the shoutout” (The Athletic)

How do present Cale Makar and past Duncan Keith stack up? (The Athletic)

Keeping Dylan Strome would be a smart, low-risk move (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 92 — The Mailbag Episode (SCH)

Where could the Blackhawks and Kirby Dach find common ground on his next contract? (The Athletic)

Patrick Kane’s Goals: A Tale of Two Seasons (SCH)

What the Blackhawks got in “late bloomer” Filip Roos, their new defenseman prospect (The Athletic)

Did Philipp Kurashev regress in 2021-22? (SCH)

Blackhawks have plenty of options for next head coach as NHL’s carousel keeps spinning (Sun-Times)

Evaluating Jonathan Toews’ return to the ice (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 91 — Blackhawks goalie reviews and playoff hockey talk (SCH)

A brief guide to hockey’s advanced statistics (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Swedish defenseman Filip Roos (SCH)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Lightning 4, Rangers 1 (NHL)

Kadri undergoes thumb surgery, sources say (ESPN)

Point could miss East Final for Lightning (NHL)

Conference finals schedule (NHL)

NHL

Kane uncertain about future with Oilers (NHL)

Subban of Devils wins King Clancy Trophy (NHL)

Kraken’s Driedger out for start of season (NHL)

Roslovic gets 2 years, $8 million from Columbus (NHL)

Gurianov signs for 1 year, $2.9 million with Stars (NHL)

Cassidy fired as Bruins coach (NHL)

Jets’ Connor wins Lady Byng Trophy (NHL)

Scott Wheeler’s final ranking of the 2022 NHL Draft’s top 100 prospects (The Athletic)

Bruins’ Bergeron has elbow surgery (NHL)

Coyotes plan to use seven early draft picks (NHL)

Price preparing like he’ll play next season (NHL)

Gretzky’s Oilers jersey sells for record $1.4 million (ESPN)

Sutter of Flames wins Jack Adams award (NHL)

Carolina wants Trocheck, Niederreiter back (NHL)

Kopitar wins NHL Leadership Award (NHL)

From Trotz to DeBoer, where could the NHL’s top free-agent coaches land? (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canadiens hire women’s star Poulin as consultant (ESPN)

How to watch 2022 U18 Women’s World Championships (The Ice Garden)

Sports minister orders audit of Hockey Canada (ESPN)

Juraj Slafkovsky ranks atop Corey Pronman’s top 127 players available at the NHL Draft (The Athletic)