Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: June 9

A pivotal Game 5 from the Eastern Conference Final.

By Dave Melton
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

All eyes are on the Eastern Conference Final as the Lightning and Rangers battle it out for the right to face the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

After New York defended home ice in the first two games of the series, the two-time defending Cup champions responded with a pair of victories in Games 3 and 4 in Tampa. The entire fate of the series feels like its riding on Thursday’s outcome.

Thursday, June 9

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central

