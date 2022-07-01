Blackhawks Reacts Survey: Chicago’s new head coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Blackhawks fans and fans across the country.

It’s already been a busy week for the Blackhawks, with new head coach Luke Richardson being named on Monday and introduced at a Wednesday press conference. With the draft looming next week and Alex DeBrincat trade rumors flying all over the internet, we’re taking a quick moment to gauge the thoughts and feeling of Blackhawks fans before the next wave of news hits.

Three questions follow in a survey below, with results coming on the other end of the holiday weekend!

