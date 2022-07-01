Morning Bag Skate: 7-1-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Bits: Chicago to play Wild in Milwaukee; a rejected offer for DeBrincat (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 93 — Blackhawks hire Luke Richardson as head coach (SCH)

Luke Richardson says all the right things during introductory press conference (SCH)

Luke Richardson Q&A: On the Blackhawks rebuild, the draft, Alex DeBrincat, defensive systems (The Athletic)

Being hired by Blackhawks affirms Luke Richardson’s self-belief in coaching abilities (Sun-Times)

5 things we learned about Luke Richardson, including why you might see the new Blackhawks coach in purple (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Kyle Davidson talking trades, looking for role for Derek King (Sun-Times)

Alex DeBrincat trade fit: Senators, Blackhawks could be a match (The Athletic)

What should the Blackhawks do about Kirby Dach? (SCH)

Luke Richardson’s mentors say the new Blackhawks coach has a way with players: “going to command respect right away” (Tribune)

Blackhawks’ coach hiring checks off first box of long offseason to-do list (Sun-Times)

Why Luke Richardson is the right coach for the Blackhawks’ rebuild (The Athletic)

Report: Luke Richardson to be named Blackhawks head coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Introducing Luke Richardson, reportedly the Blackhawks next head coach (SCH)

Luke Richardson will need to strike delicate balance while coaching Blackhawks through rebuild (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks announce front-office moves to complete hockey operations staff (SCH) (Sun-Times) (NBC Sports Chicago) (ESPN)

Finding Connor Murphy’s best fit within the Blackhawks lineup (SCH)

NHL

Lalonde hired as Red Wings coach (NHL)

Sources: Bruins set to hire Montgomery as coach (ESPN)

Anderson signs 1-year contract with Sabres (NHL)

Capitals hire first woman as NHL video coach (ESPN)

Jim Pappin dead at 82 (The Athletic)

Fiala traded to Kings by Wild (NHL)

Malkin, Letang talks “coming to a head” (NHL)

Lightning want to re-sign Palat, Paul, Rutta (NHL)

Point has torn quad, should be back for camp (NHL)

Sedins, Luongo lead HHOF Class of 2022 (NHL)

Sweeney gets contract to remain Bruins GM (NHL)

Maple Leafs sign Liljegren to two-year extension (ESPN)

Trotz explains why he won’t coach in 2022-23 (NHL)

Forsberg offered 8-year deal by Predators (NHL)

NHL announces NFT partnership with Sweet (NHL)

Explaining the key advanced stats: How NHL analytics measure player and team value (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Host Saint John beats Hamilton for Memorial Cup (ESPN)

Saint John moves into Memorial Cup title game (ESPN)

“We haven’t learned a damn thing”: Sexual violence is embedded in junior hockey culture (The Athletic)