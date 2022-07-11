Morning Bag Skate: 7-11-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

For complete coverage of rounds 2 through 7 of the NHL Draft, including profiles on every Blackhawks pick, visit our draft stream right here: (SCH)

It gets real now for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson (Sun-Times)

Salary-cap flexibility keeps dictating NHL trade market (Sun-Times)

Dach, DeBrincat “shocked” by trades away from Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Report: Duncan Keith to retire, and what that means for the Blackhawks’ salary cap (SCH) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 94 — DeBrincat, Dach traded as Blackhawks embark on franchise-altering path (SCH)

Source: Dylan Strome will not receive qualifying offer (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat traded to the Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kirby Dach traded to the Canadiens (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski with No. 7 pick (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Frank Nazar with No. 13 pick (SCH)

Blackhawks acquire Petr Mrazek, No. 25 pick from Maple Leafs (SCH) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Sam Rinzel with No. 25 pick (SCH)

Right or wrong, Kyle Davidson charts a path with DeBrincat trade (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Blackhawks will regret short-sighted Alex DeBrincat trade (The Athletic)

Blackhawks not expected to issue qualifying offer to Dylan Strome (SCH)

On Alex DeBrincat, the rebuild and the Blackhawks’ road ahead (SCH)

Blackhawks release 2022-23 season schedule (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears (Sun-Times)

Davidson expects clarity on goalie plan over next 24-48 hours (NBC Sports Chicago)

Bryan Marchment, who played 2-plus seasons for the Blackhawks during a 17-year NHL career, dies at 53 (AP)

NHL

Kempe signs four-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Georgiev signs 3-year deal with Avalanches (NHL)

Forsberg, Predators agree to 8-year contract (NHL)

Gaudreau, Flames focused on deal, GM says (NHL)

Wings trade for, ink Blues breakout goalie Husso (ESPN)

Hurricanes send defenseman DeAngelo to Flyers (ESPN)

Devils acquire Capitals goalie Vanecek for 2 picks (ESPN)

2022 NHL Draft first-round results (NHL)

Fleury signs two-year contract with Wild (NHL)

Letang gets 6 years, $36.6 million from Penguins (NHL)

Georgiev traded to Avalanche by Rangers (NHL)

NHL to “respect process” with Russian players (ESPN)

NHL releases 2022-23 schedule (NHL)

Predators, Forsberg closer on contract (NHL)

Backstrom intends to play after surgery (NHL)

Boqvist signs 3-year deal with Blue Jackets (NHL)

Penguins hope to re-sign Letang shortly (NHL)

Bruins’ DeBrusk rescinds trade request (NHL)

Wild re-sign Middleton on 3-year, $7.35 million deal (ESPN)

Wild GM says Kaprizov “fine” amid Russian report (ESPN) (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)