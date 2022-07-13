Morning Bag Skate: 7-13-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

What to expect from the Blackhawks when free agency begins (The Athletic)

Scotty Bowman no longer with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

4 things we learned as Blackhawks development camp opened, including why they traded up to draft Sam Rinzel (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named IceHogs’ permanent coach (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks could be busy again Wednesday as NHL free agent market opens (Sun-Times)

Duncan Keith retires; says of Blackhawks, “We wanted to be great every single night” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski skating in different lane than Blackhawks’ other prospect defensemen (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks issue qualifying offers to Kurashev, C. Jones — but not Strome, Kubalik (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks name Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What I’m hearing about Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and free agency (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Blackhawks’ blatant tank-job is bold but utterly contemptible (The Athletic)

For complete coverage of rounds 2 through 7 of the NHL Draft, including profiles on every Blackhawks pick, visit our draft stream right here: (SCH)

It gets real now for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson (Sun-Times)

Salary-cap flexibility keeps dictating NHL trade market (Sun-Times)

Dach, DeBrincat “shocked” by trades away from Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Report: Duncan Keith to retire, and what that means for the Blackhawks’ salary cap (SCH) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 94 — DeBrincat, Dach traded as Blackhawks embark on franchise-altering path (SCH)

NHL

Gaudreau to test free agency, GM says (NHL)

Malkin agrees to 4-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild (NHL)

Lindblom contract to be bought out by Flyers (NHL)

Rakell signs 6-year contract with Penguins (NHL)

Maple Leafs acquire Murray from Senators (NHL)

Laine, Tkachuk get qualifying offers (NHL)

Nichushkin gets 8-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Source: Malkin to test free agency in first (ESPN)

Capitals pass on qualifying offer for Samsonov (ESPN)

Kempe signs four-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Georgiev signs 3-year deal with Avalanches (NHL)

Forsberg, Predators agree to 8-year contract (NHL)

Gaudreau, Flames focused on deal, GM says (NHL)

Wings trade for, ink Blues breakout goalie Husso (ESPN)

Hurricanes send defenseman DeAngelo to Flyers (ESPN)

Devils acquire Capitals goalie Vanecek for 2 picks (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF expanding to Montreal for upcoming 2022-23 season (The Ice Garden)

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)