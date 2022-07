The NHL free agency window opens at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Chicago Blackhawks should be an active participant as they have a bunch of roster spots to fill at the NHL level following last week’s tear-down.

But they’ll likely be shopping in the clearance section while other teams line up for the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes.

Here’s a place to talk about whatever moves Chicago makes, as well as the free agency activity across the league!