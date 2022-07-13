Reports: Blackhawks sign Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou

With their first two moves in 2022 NHL Free Agency, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly signed center Max Domi and wing Andreas Athanasiou, each agreeing to a one-year, $3 million dollar deal with the team.

The Blackhawks have signed forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi, according to a source. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) July 13, 2022

First reported by Scott Powers of the Athletic and followed up with more details by Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic and TSN, the deals add two roster players to a depleted Blackhawks’ lineup.

one year, $3 M AAV for each of Athanasiou and Domi in Chicago https://t.co/JShYQbHFFc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Domi scored 11 goals and 39 points in 72 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes last year, adding three goals and six points in 14 playoff games with Carolina. Domi had a 45.73 expected goal share with the Blue Jackets in 53 games and 56.43 xGF% with Carolina in 19.

Athanasiou had 11 goals and 17 points in 28 games with the Los Angeles Kings last year, as he spent most of the year on COVID protocol and injured reserve. Athanasiou had a 51.73 xGF% with the Kings.

Domi is 27 and Athanasiou will turn 28 on Aug. 6. Both will be unrestricted free agents at the end of their current deals.

The expectation with each of these signings is obvious:

Two decent bets for the Blackhawks if the goal is procuring draft picks at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/Igc1SZnK0i — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 13, 2022

If Connor Murphy is on the Blackhawks next season, this prior interaction between Murphy and Domi from the 2021 season may come up in a few conversations:

Domi later said it was “embarrassing from him for sure,” in reference to Murphy (Domi’s comments are near the end of this video):