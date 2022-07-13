Reports: Blackhawks sign forward Colin Blackwell

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Colin Blackwell on the first day of NHL Free Agency on Wednesday, signing the 29-year-old to a two-year deal.

The Blackhawks have signed forward Colin Blackwell, per a source. He played for the Kraken and Leafs last season. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) July 13, 2022

First reported by Scott Powers of The Athletic, with full details from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks and Blackwell agreed to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.2 million.

Colin Blackwell 2x$1.2M in CHI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Blackwell played 58 games between the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring 10 goals and 20 points. In the 2021 season, Blackwell played 47 games with the New York Rangers, putting up 12 goals and 22 points before being selected to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft.

He entered the NHL in 2011 as a seventh-round pick (194th overall) out of Harvard by the San Jose Sharks. He never signed with San Jose, though, inking a free-agent deal with the Rangers in 2020.

Colin Blackwell, signed 2x$1.2M by CHI, is a useful bottom six scorer. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/QHtOsVMOsX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

Blackwell had a 50% expected goal share in 39 games with Seattle and a 42.16 xGF% mark in 19 games with Toronto. During seven postseason games with the Maple Leafs this spring, he tallied a goal and an assist while averaging 7:12 of ice time per game.