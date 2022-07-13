Blackhawks sign Luke Philp, Brett Seney; confirm four other signings

The Chicago Blackhawks announced two more signings on Wednesday afternoon, apparently a couple of players who’ll be on their way to the AHL’s Rockford Ice Hogs.

The Blackhawks signed forward Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts, eiach worth $750,000 annually.

Say hello to two new faces pic.twitter.com/gRaAqJXY0R — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 13, 2022

In the same press release, the Blackhawks also confirmed the previously reported signings of goaltender Alex Stalock and forwards Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Colin Blackwell.

Seney, 26, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He debuted with New Jersey during the 2018-19 season, playing 51 games while tallying five goals and eight assists. Seney played just two games with the Devils in the 2019-20 season, stayed in the AHL for the entire 2021 season and then signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2021-22 season. Seney played in just two NHL games with scoring a point but racked up 17 goals and 42 assists with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Philp, also 26, has not appeared in an NHL game in his hockey career but did score 21 goals with 23 assists during 66 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat last season.

The signings of Seney and Philp appear to be part of an organizational objective to strengthen the roster in Rockford, with the apparent goal of exposing Chicago’s prospects to a postseason push in the AHL that they will not be getting at the NHL level any time soon.