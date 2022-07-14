 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where the (now) former Blackhawks signed

The road out of Chicago is awfully crowded.

By Dave Melton, L_B_R, and JeHossa's Witness
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Following a smaller exodus of players during last week’s flurry of trades, a more sizeable portion of now former Chicago Blackhawks have signed elsewhere during the first two days of free agency.

Here’s a quick rundown of where all of those players will end up next season.

Up first is the most recent signing: forward Dylan Strome, who heads to the nation’s capital to join the Washington Capitals. Perhaps Strome’s deft passing skills will be a match for Alex Ovechkin’s one-timers:

And only $100,000 less than his qualifying offer would’ve cost!

Unfortunately for Strome, the Toronto Blue Jays are not playing any games against the Washington Capitals this season, so he’ll have to watch his beloved Blue Jays somewhere else.

Another signing emerged late Thursday afternoon as goaltender Kevin Lankinen will remain in the Central Division but moves south to the Nashville Predators:

Speaking of goaltenders, Collin Delia — who, at one time, seemed like he could be the future starting goalie for the Blackhawks — is heading north of the border after signing with the Vancouver Canucks. The main question for Delia’s future is whether he’ll be in the AHL or the NHL.

He won’t be alone on that road to British Columbia, either: defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk signed there after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks and becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Like the two above, Strome won’t be the only former Blackhawks player on the roster when he arrives in Washington as Erik Gustafsson signed with the Capitals on Wednesday.

While mentions of Gustafsson typically resulted in ruffled feathers when it comes up in Chicago, our friends over at Japers’ Rink seem to enjoy the former Blackhawks experience:

That’s good for them, because Strome and Gustafsson weren’t the only two former Blackhawks heading to Washington:

And, finally: following the path of other European imports before him, Dominik Kubalik inked a 2-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday:

We’ll update this article if any more arise.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...