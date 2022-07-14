Where the (now) former Blackhawks signed

Following a smaller exodus of players during last week’s flurry of trades, a more sizeable portion of now former Chicago Blackhawks have signed elsewhere during the first two days of free agency.

Here’s a quick rundown of where all of those players will end up next season.

Up first is the most recent signing: forward Dylan Strome, who heads to the nation’s capital to join the Washington Capitals. Perhaps Strome’s deft passing skills will be a match for Alex Ovechkin’s one-timers:

Sounds like Dylan Strome to WASH, 1x$3.5M. There was a lot of interest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 14, 2022

And only $100,000 less than his qualifying offer would’ve cost!

Unfortunately for Strome, the Toronto Blue Jays are not playing any games against the Washington Capitals this season, so he’ll have to watch his beloved Blue Jays somewhere else.

Another signing emerged late Thursday afternoon as goaltender Kevin Lankinen will remain in the Central Division but moves south to the Nashville Predators:

The #Preds have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.https://t.co/Vn9WW6K17u — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 14, 2022

Speaking of goaltenders, Collin Delia — who, at one time, seemed like he could be the future starting goalie for the Blackhawks — is heading north of the border after signing with the Vancouver Canucks. The main question for Delia’s future is whether he’ll be in the AHL or the NHL.

Netminder added to the roster.



Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Collin Delia on a one-year contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/iZvkzIw6Dv pic.twitter.com/7hIWjfXasF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 13, 2022

He won’t be alone on that road to British Columbia, either: defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk signed there after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks and becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Adding a defenceman!#Canucks announce the club has agreed to terms with Wyatt Kalynuk on a one-year, two-way contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/xlXIMCcese pic.twitter.com/ugXHQIWcSk — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 13, 2022

Like the two above, Strome won’t be the only former Blackhawks player on the roster when he arrives in Washington as Erik Gustafsson signed with the Capitals on Wednesday.

Report: Capitals Sign Defenseman Erik Gustafsson https://t.co/y2t8i2kEeY — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) July 13, 2022

While mentions of Gustafsson typically resulted in ruffled feathers when it comes up in Chicago, our friends over at Japers’ Rink seem to enjoy the former Blackhawks experience:

Had fun with Kempny and TvR, so the Hawks pipeline has been decent so far... — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) July 13, 2022

That’s good for them, because Strome and Gustafsson weren’t the only two former Blackhawks heading to Washington:

The Caps may have a new Finn (!) as they’ve reportedly signed former ‘Hawk Henrik Borgstrom to a one-year deal. https://t.co/akqZGUuLE7 — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) July 13, 2022

And, finally: following the path of other European imports before him, Dominik Kubalik inked a 2-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/hvFUpe7nAt — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

We’ll update this article if any more arise.