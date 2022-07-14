Morning Bag Skate: 7-14-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks sign Domi, Athanasiou (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks sign Luke Philp, Brett Seney (SCH)

Blackhawks sign forward Colin Blackwell (SCH)

Blackhawks sign goaltender Alex Stalock (SCH)

If Kane, Toews stay, what will Blackhawks’ lines look like? (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks depth chart: Where do Domi, Athanasiou fit? (The Athletic)

3 things we learned at Blackhawks camp, including the Dach family being “shell-shocked” by Kirby’s trade (Tribune)

What to expect from the Blackhawks when free agency begins (The Athletic)

Scotty Bowman no longer with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

4 things we learned as Blackhawks development camp opened, including why they traded up to draft Sam Rinzel (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named IceHogs’ permanent coach (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks could be busy again Wednesday as NHL free agent market opens (Sun-Times)

Duncan Keith retires; says of Blackhawks, “We wanted to be great every single night” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski skating in different lane than Blackhawks’ other prospect defensemen (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks issue qualifying offers to Kurashev, C. Jones — but not Strome, Kubalik (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks name Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What I’m hearing about Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and free agency (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Blackhawks’ blatant tank-job is bold but utterly contemptible (The Athletic)

For complete coverage of rounds 2 through 7 of the NHL Draft, including profiles on every Blackhawks pick, visit our draft stream right here: (SCH)

NHL

A few places to catch up on all of Wednesday’s free-agent signings: (ESPN) (NHL) (The Athletic)

Vegas clears cap room, ships Pacioretty to Canes (ESPN)

Sources: Brunette joins Devils as assistant coach (ESPN)

Malkin agrees to 4-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild (NHL)

Lindblom contract to be bought out by Flyers (NHL)

Rakell signs 6-year contract with Penguins (NHL)

Maple Leafs acquire Murray from Senators (NHL)

Laine, Tkachuk get qualifying offers (NHL)

Nichushkin gets 8-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Source: Malkin to test free agency in first (ESPN)

Capitals pass on qualifying offer for Samsonov (ESPN)

Kempe signs four-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Georgiev signs 3-year deal with Avalanches (NHL)

Forsberg, Predators agree to 8-year contract (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

50-year-old Jaromir Jagr joked about playing in the NHL again (ESPN)

PHF expanding to Montreal for upcoming 2022-23 season (The Ice Garden)

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)