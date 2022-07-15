Morning Bag Skate: 7-15-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks sign forward Dylan Sikura (SCH)

Where the (now) former Blackhawks signed (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Domi, Athanasiou (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks sign Luke Philp, Brett Seney (SCH)

Blackhawks sign forward Colin Blackwell (SCH)

Blackhawks sign goaltender Alex Stalock (SCH)

If Kane, Toews stay, what will Blackhawks’ lines look like? (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks depth chart: Where do Domi, Athanasiou fit? (The Athletic)

3 things we learned at Blackhawks camp, including the Dach family being “shell-shocked” by Kirby’s trade (Tribune)

What to expect from the Blackhawks when free agency begins (The Athletic)

Scotty Bowman no longer with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

4 things we learned as Blackhawks development camp opened, including why they traded up to draft Sam Rinzel (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named IceHogs’ permanent coach (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks could be busy again Wednesday as NHL free agent market opens (Sun-Times)

Duncan Keith retires; says of Blackhawks, “We wanted to be great every single night” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski skating in different lane than Blackhawks’ other prospect defensemen (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks issue qualifying offers to Kurashev, C. Jones — but not Strome, Kubalik (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks name Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What I’m hearing about Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and free agency (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Blackhawks’ blatant tank-job is bold but utterly contemptible (The Athletic)

NHL

A few places to catch up on all of the free-agent signings: (ESPN) (NHL) (The Athletic)

Top remaining unrestricted free agents (NHL)

Senators re-sign Norris to 8-year, $63.6 million deal (ESPN)

Vegas clears cap room, ships Pacioretty to Canes (ESPN)

Sources: Brunette joins Devils as assistant coach (ESPN)

Malkin agrees to 4-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild (NHL)

Lindblom contract to be bought out by Flyers (NHL)

Rakell signs 6-year contract with Penguins (NHL)

Maple Leafs acquire Murray from Senators (NHL)

Laine, Tkachuk get qualifying offers (NHL)

Nichushkin gets 8-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Source: Malkin to test free agency in first (ESPN)

Capitals pass on qualifying offer for Samsonov (ESPN)

Kempe signs four-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Georgiev signs 3-year deal with Avalanches (NHL)

Forsberg, Predators agree to 8-year contract (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Hockey Canada reopens sexual assault inquiry (ESPN)

50-year-old Jaromir Jagr joked about playing in the NHL again (ESPN)

PHF expanding to Montreal for upcoming 2022-23 season (The Ice Garden)

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)