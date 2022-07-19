Musings on Madison, Episode 95 — Olczyk leaves, free agency starts, rebuild commences

Welcome to Episode 95 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. On this emergency episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the departure of long-time color analyst Eddie Olczyk, recap both the 2022 NHL Draft and the first few days of free agency, then discuss the how long the Blackhawks’ rebuild could take.

