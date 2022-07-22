Morning Bag Skate: 7-22-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

A deep dive on No. 13 overall pick Frank Nazar (SCH)

Blackhawks reveal new programs reaching out to Native Americans (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

A deep dive on No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski (SCH)

Is Chicago’s love for its team broadcasters over the top? Possibly. You got a problem with that? (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 95 — Olczyk, free agency and the rebuild (SCH)

Eddie Olczyk leaving Blackhawks broadcast booth (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (NBC Sports Chicago)

How did Kevin Korchinski and other Blackhawks look at development camp? (The Athletic)

Kyle Davidson on Kane, Toews, free agency and more (The Athletic)

Anatomy of a teardown: Why the Blackhawks are doing what they’re doing (Sun-Times)

Frank Nazar turning heads — and amazing his family — with elite skating, awareness (Sun-Times)

Luke Richardson looks forward to a Blackhawks future with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — and Max Domi (Tribune)

Richardson plans to run zone defense, not man-on-man (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks sign forward Dylan Sikura (SCH)

Where the (now) former Blackhawks signed (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Domi, Athanasiou (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks sign Luke Philp, Brett Seney (SCH)

Blackhawks sign forward Colin Blackwell (SCH)

Blackhawks sign goaltender Alex Stalock (SCH)

If Kane, Toews stay, what will Blackhawks’ lines look like? (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks depth chart: Where do Domi, Athanasiou fit? (The Athletic)

3 things we learned at Blackhawks camp, including the Dach family being “shell-shocked” by Kirby’s trade (Tribune)

NHL

Niederreiter gets 2-year deal with Predators (NHL)

Kapanen signs with Penguins, avoids hearing (NHL)

Sharks finalizing deal to hire Quinn, sources say (ESPN)

Source: Flames expected to seek Tkachuk trade (ESPN)

Veteran D Sekera retiring after lengthy career (ESPN)

Devils, G Vanecek agree to 3-year, $10.2M deal (ESPN)

Flames file for arbitration with Tkachuk (NHL)

24 players file for NHL salary arbitration (NHL)

Petry “eager to win” after trade to Penguins (NHL)

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins (NHL)

Inside the effort to develop the first generation of female NHL coaches (Sportsnet)

A few places to catch up on all of the free-agent signings: (ESPN) (NHL) (The Athletic)

Top remaining unrestricted free agents (NHL)

Senators re-sign Norris to 8-year, $63.6 million deal (ESPN)

Vegas clears cap room, ships Pacioretty to Canes (ESPN)

Sources: Brunette joins Devils as assistant coach (ESPN)

Malkin agrees to 4-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF announces option for players to disclose salary (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use fund to settle sexual assault claims (Sportsnet)

Lawyers for players linked to alleged sexual assault give NHL videos, text messages (TSN)

Wicked Angles: Longtime salary silence in FA shows how far PHF has yet to go transparency-wise (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada reopens sexual assault inquiry (ESPN)