Morning Bag Skate: 7-29-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks’ rebuild depends on getting a top-3 pick in the 2023 Draft (The Athletic)

Why Max Domi signed with the Hawks and what he’ll bring to the table (NBC Sports Chicago)

Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted (Sun-Times)

Exclusive: Jonathan Toews on his Blackhawks future and beyond: “It breaks your heart” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Robinson signing confirmed; Bears add Kendall Coyne Schofield’s husband (SCH)

A deep dive on No. 25 overall pick Sam Rinzel (SCH)

Never fully appreciated with the Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for “new opportunity” with Capitals (Sun-Times)

A deep dive on No. 13 overall pick Frank Nazar (SCH)

Blackhawks reveal new programs reaching out to Native Americans (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

A deep dive on No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski (SCH)

Is Chicago’s love for its team broadcasters over the top? Possibly. You got a problem with that? (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 95 — Olczyk, free agency and the rebuild (SCH)

Eddie Olczyk leaving Blackhawks broadcast booth (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (NBC Sports Chicago)

How did Kevin Korchinski and other Blackhawks look at development camp? (The Athletic)

Kyle Davidson on Kane, Toews, free agency and more (The Athletic)

Anatomy of a teardown: Why the Blackhawks are doing what they’re doing (Sun-Times)

Frank Nazar turning heads — and amazing his family — with elite skating, awareness (Sun-Times)

Luke Richardson looks forward to a Blackhawks future with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — and Max Domi (Tribune)

Richardson plans to run zone defense, not man-on-man (NBC Sports Chicago)

NHL

Kakko agrees to 2-year contract with Rangers (NHL)

Joseph agrees with Senators, avoids hearing (NHL)

Adidas won’t renew NHL apparel deal after ‘23-24 (ESPN)

Quinn hired as coach of Sharks (NHL)

Puljujarvi signs with Oilers, avoids hearing (NHL)

Brown to have No. 23 retired by Kings (NHL)

Devils ink Siegenthaler to 5-year, $17M extension (ESPN)

Lundestrom, 22, secures 2-year deal from Ducks (ESPN)

Tkachuk “at perfect place” with Panthers (NHL)

Geekie signs with Kraken, avoids hearing (NHL)

Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau (ESPN)

Jackets, Laine agree to 4-year, $34.8M extension (ESPN)

Bjorkstrand sent to Kraken by Blue Jackets (NHL)

Dubois signs one-year contract with Jets (NHL)

Niederreiter gets 2-year deal with Predators (NHL)

Kapanen signs with Penguins, avoids hearing (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Hockey Canada has plan to combat “toxic” culture (ESPN)

Canada women players seek “truth” in allegations (ESPN)

One night in London: Allegations of sexual assault and a reckoning for Hockey Canada (The Athletic) Strong content warning for the graphic details in portions of the story

PHF announces option for players to disclose salary (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use fund to settle sexual assault claims (Sportsnet)