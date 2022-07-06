Morning Bag Skate: 7-6-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Recapping Seth Jones’ impressive debut season with the Blackhawks (SCH)

Even if Blackhawks trade rights to Strome, Kubalik, they won’t get much back (Sun-Times)

Where do Riley Stillman and Caleb Jones fit in the Blackhawks rebuild? (SCH)

Column: Blackhawks’ clock hinges on Alex DeBrincat’s status — and trading him could have huge repercussions (Tribune)

Blackhawks draft primer: What we’re hearing about DeBrincat, picks, trading up and more (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Chicago to play Wild in Milwaukee; a rejected offer for DeBrincat (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 93 — Blackhawks hire Luke Richardson as head coach (SCH)

Luke Richardson says all the right things during introductory press conference (SCH)

Luke Richardson Q&A: On the Blackhawks rebuild, the draft, Alex DeBrincat, defensive systems (The Athletic)

Being hired by Blackhawks affirms Luke Richardson’s self-belief in coaching abilities (Sun-Times)

5 things we learned about Luke Richardson, including why you might see the new Blackhawks coach in purple (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Kyle Davidson talking trades, looking for role for Derek King (Sun-Times)

Alex DeBrincat trade fit: Senators, Blackhawks could be a match (The Athletic)

What should the Blackhawks do about Kirby Dach? (SCH)

Luke Richardson’s mentors say the new Blackhawks coach has a way with players: “going to command respect right away” (Tribune)

Blackhawks’ coach hiring checks off first box of long offseason to-do list (Sun-Times)

Why Luke Richardson is the right coach for the Blackhawks’ rebuild (The Athletic)

NHL

Ivan Fedotov, a top Flyers goalie prospect, is at a remote Russian military base, his agent says (AP)

Grier named Sharks GM in historic hire (NHL)

Avs “excited” to give Cogliano one-year deal (ESPN)

Penguins goalie DeSmith signs 2-year extension (ESPN)

Leafs promote HOFer Wickenheiser to assistant GM (ESPN)

Canadiens undecided on No. 1 pick (NHL)

McDonagh traded to Predators by Lightning (NHL)

Boeser gets 3 years, $19.95 million from Canucks (ESPN)

Rick Bowness hired as Jets coach (NHL)

Stars re-sign backup goalie, add assistants (ESPN)

Lightning re-sign Paul to 7-year, $22 million deal (ESPN)

Sharks fire coach Boughner after 3 seasons (ESPN)

Lalonde hired as Red Wings coach (NHL)

Sources: Bruins set to hire Montgomery as coach (ESPN)

Anderson signs 1-year contract with Sabres (NHL)

Capitals hire first woman as NHL video coach (ESPN)

Jim Pappin dead at 82 (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)

Freak injury behind him, Chicago Steel’s Nick Moldenhauer riding explosive spring into NHL Draft (Sun-Times)

Lane Hutson, Jack Devine headline impressive class of Chicago-raised NHL draft prospects (Sun-Times)

Host Saint John beats Hamilton for Memorial Cup (ESPN)