Blackhawks release 2022-23 season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks schedule for the 2022-23 NHL season was released on Wednesday afternoon, along with the league-wide slate for the upcoming NHL season.

It’ll be as close to a “normal” schedule as the league has had since the 2018-19 season, with no external obstructions — as of this writing — such as the Olympics or, you know, a worldwide pandemic.

The season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from Denver, where Chicago will face the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche as they raise a banner. Following two more road games against the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks, the Blackhawks return to 1901 W. Madison for the home opener on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Some other schedule highlights:

The game on Sunday, Oct. 30 against the Minnesota Wild would seem to be the reported neutral-site game in Milwaukee.

Chicago plays on both New Year’s Eve (at the Columbus Blue Jackets) and on New Year’s Day (home to the San Jose Sharks).

Speaking of that January game, the Blackhawks will have a 7-game homestand to open that month.

Chicago’s longest road trip arrives in mid-March, with a 5-game venture all over the country that begins on March 16 at the Nashville Predators and ends on March 25 against the Wild.

For the visual learners out there, here’s the schedule in a calendar format: