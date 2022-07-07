Blackhawks Reacts Survey: Your reactions to the new coaching hire and DeBrincat rumors

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Blackhawks fans and fans across the country.

Last week, we asked a trio of questions as the Blackhawks embarked on a busy — and pivotal — offseason schedule.

First, Blackhawks fans seemed to generally approve of the hire of Luke Richardson as the team’s head coach:

As trade rumors continue to swirl around all-star forward Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks fans didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea of parting ways with the homegrown talent:

Either way, Blackhawks fans seemed to think it’s going to be a few more dismal seasons at 1901 W. Madison before the team finds its way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

