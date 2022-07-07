 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for two draft picks

Chicago’s No. 3 overall pick is on his way to Montreal.

By Dave Melton
Winnipeg Jets v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

An insane day in Chicago Blackhawks history ventured a little farther into the insanity on Thursday night.

Chicago traded Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a first-round pick (13th overall) and third-round pick (66th overall) in this year’s draft.

Dach, 21, played in just 152 games across three seasons in Chicago, notching 19 goals with 40 assists. It was a mostly underwhelming stint with the Blackhawks for Dach, who had his progress substantially affected by a broken wrist sustained during an exhibition game with Team Canada before the start of the 2020-21 World Juniors.

After a rather underwhelming return for DeBrincat, this Dach trade felt a lot more in line with an appropriate return for a player who did have his struggles but also had plenty of potential as a former No. 3 overall pick.

