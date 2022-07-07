2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Frank Nazar with No. 13 pick

The Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Frank Nazar with the No. 13 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, a pick acquired after they traded Kirby Dach early during the draft.

"Chicago is my kind of town"

–Frank Sinatra

–Frank Nazar pic.twitter.com/1rTgOwZVUt — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 8, 2022

Nazar is a 5-foot-10 forward who has played both center and left wing over the last several years with the U.S. National Team Development Program. His offensive gifts are obvious: he was third in production on the the U.S. National U18 Team with 70 points (28 G, 42 A) in 56 games this past season and he added another 35 points (15 G, 20 A) in 24 USHL games. Nazar still needs to add muscle to his frame, but he already has the speed and, arguably, the hands of an NHL player. Nazar will attend the University of Michigan.

Considering the Blackhawks have emphasized how important skilled skating and speed is to their rebuilding process, Nazar seems to be a perfect fit as one of the most electric skaters in the 2022 NHL draft. Broad Street Hockey said he “projects as an all-situations type of center.” Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers said Nazar might be the “steal of the draft”, and Elite Prospects had him listed as “highest ceiling” in their Draft Guide. The selection of Nazar won’t be without some contention as the NHL Central Scouting has him the 21st best North American skater, but there were several others who had Nazar in the top 10.

#Blackhawks select Frank Nazar 13th overall. I ranked him 10th overall.



Nazar put up two straight strong years in the USHL and USDP. His size makes him a bit more of a risk to make the show, but he brings solid upside to the table Chicago. pic.twitter.com/LKr1HebPi0 — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Here’s some information from Scott Wheeler of The Athletic: