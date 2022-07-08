Morning Bag Skate: 7-8-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat traded to the Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kirby Dach traded to the Canadiens (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski with No. 7 pick (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Frank Nazar with No. 13 pick (SCH)

Blackhawks acquire Petr Mrazek, No. 25 pick from Maple Leafs (SCH) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks select Sam Rinzel with No. 25 pick (SCH)

Right or wrong, Kyle Davidson charts a path with DeBrincat trade (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Blackhawks will regret short-sighted Alex DeBrincat trade (The Athletic)

Blackhawks not expected to issue qualifying offer to Dylan Strome (SCH)

On Alex DeBrincat, the rebuild and the Blackhawks’ road ahead (SCH)

Blackhawks release 2022-23 season schedule (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears (Sun-Times)

Davidson expects clarity on goalie plan over next 24-48 hours (NBC Sports Chicago)

Bryan Marchment, who played 2-plus seasons for the Blackhawks during a 17-year NHL career, dies at 53 (AP)

Recapping Seth Jones’ impressive debut season with the Blackhawks (SCH)

Even if Blackhawks trade rights to Strome, Kubalik, they won’t get much back (Sun-Times)

Where do Riley Stillman and Caleb Jones fit in the Blackhawks rebuild? (SCH)

Column: Blackhawks’ clock hinges on Alex DeBrincat’s status — and trading him could have huge repercussions (Tribune)

NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round results (NHL)

Fleury signs two-year contract with Wild (NHL)

Letang gets 6 years, $36.6 million from Penguins (NHL)

Georgiev traded to Avalanche by Rangers (NHL)

NHL to “respect process” with Russian players (ESPN)

NHL releases 2022-23 schedule (NHL)

Predators, Forsberg closer on contract (NHL)

Backstrom intends to play after surgery (NHL)

Boqvist signs 3-year deal with Blue Jackets (NHL)

Penguins hope to re-sign Letang shortly (NHL)

Bruins’ DeBrusk rescinds trade request (NHL)

Wild re-sign Middleton on 3-year, $7.35 million deal (ESPN)

Wild GM says Kaprizov “fine” amid Russian report (ESPN) (The Athletic)

Ivan Fedotov, a top Flyers goalie prospect, is at a remote Russian military base, his agent says (AP)

Grier named Sharks GM in historic hire (NHL)

Avs “excited” to give Cogliano one-year deal (ESPN)

Penguins goalie DeSmith signs 2-year extension (ESPN)

Leafs promote HOFer Wickenheiser to assistant GM (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

IIHF upholds ban on Russia, Belarus over safety (ESPN)

Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench (ESPN)

Freak injury behind him, Chicago Steel’s Nick Moldenhauer riding explosive spring into NHL Draft (Sun-Times)

Lane Hutson, Jack Devine headline impressive class of Chicago-raised NHL draft prospects (Sun-Times)

Host Saint John beats Hamilton for Memorial Cup (ESPN)